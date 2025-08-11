ContestsEvents
Win Tickets to Fear, Loathing, & Sublime

This is not your average weekend in Vegas. Fear, Loathing, & Sublime is taking over Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday and Saturday, August 15 & 16, and X107.5…

Taya Williams
This is not your average weekend in Vegas.

Fear, Loathing, & Sublime is taking over Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday and Saturday, August 15 & 16, and X107.5 Xtreme Radio is your hookup for free tickets. This two-night blowout is everything you want in a Vegas weekend!

Tune in with Carlota every day from 10am - 12pm for your chance to win with Box Lunch! She's not only giving away tickest to Fear, Loathing, & Sublime, but she's got a gift card to Miami Grill for you to enjoy Daily Specials, available Monday through Friday, for only $6.99!

You can also Pick Pauly’s Pockets, and here’s how it works:
Listen to Pauly every weekday from 5PM to 6PM on X107.5. He’ll drop a keyword on-air, you'll punch in the keyword, fill out the form, and click “submit.” That’s it. You’re in.

Winners not only score passes to both nights of the show, but if you win before 1PM Thursday, you're also in the running for the VIP experience:

  • VIP floor tickets for the full weekend
  • Entry to Sublime’s private kick-off party on Thursday night
  • Exclusive access to their soundcheck session
  • Official Sublime swag to take home

From classic Sublime vibes to the chaos of Fear and Loathing energy, it’s the kind of weekend that only happens here in Las Vegas.

What You Could Win:

  • Two tickets to Fear, Loathing, & Sublime
  • August 15 & 16 at Dolby Live at Park MGM
  • Qualify for the VIP experience with Sublime

Enter the keyword below!

Sublime
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
