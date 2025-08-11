Win Tickets to Fear, Loathing, & Sublime

This is not your average weekend in Vegas.

Fear, Loathing, & Sublime is taking over Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday and Saturday, August 15 & 16, and X107.5 Xtreme Radio is your hookup for free tickets. This two-night blowout is everything you want in a Vegas weekend!

Tune in with Carlota every day from 10am - 12pm for your chance to win with Box Lunch! She's not only giving away tickest to Fear, Loathing, & Sublime, but she's got a gift card to Miami Grill for you to enjoy Daily Specials, available Monday through Friday, for only $6.99!

You can also Pick Pauly’s Pockets, and here’s how it works:

Listen to Pauly every weekday from 5PM to 6PM on X107.5. He’ll drop a keyword on-air, you'll punch in the keyword, fill out the form, and click “submit.” That’s it. You’re in.

Winners not only score passes to both nights of the show, but if you win before 1PM Thursday, you're also in the running for the VIP experience:

VIP floor tickets for the full weekend

Entry to Sublime’s private kick-off party on Thursday night

Exclusive access to their soundcheck session

Official Sublime swag to take home

From classic Sublime vibes to the chaos of Fear and Loathing energy, it’s the kind of weekend that only happens here in Las Vegas.

What You Could Win:

Two tickets to Fear, Loathing, & Sublime

August 15 & 16 at Dolby Live at Park MGM

Qualify for the VIP experience with Sublime