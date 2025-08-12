ContestsEvents
The Pretty Reckless Wraps Up Two-Night Paris Concert Series

The Pretty Reckless was the opener for the AC/DC Paris show at Stade de France on August 9, part of their Power Up Tour. The band is set to play…

Dan Teodorescu
Mark Damon (L) and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless perform during a stop of the Power Up tour at Allegiant Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

The Pretty Reckless was the opener for the AC/DC Paris show at Stade de France on August 9, part of their Power Up Tour. The band is set to play another show at the same venue on August 13.

"Paris night one was amazing! Ready for Wednesday night two!" singer Taylor Momsen said in an Instagram post, as reported by Celebrity Insider

Fresh from their Oslo show with AC/DC, the band kept spirits high. "Oslo! We are here. We brought the storm AC/DC will bring the thunder!" Momsen wrote on Instagram before taking that stage.

Not everyone could make it. "Sad not to be able to go," a French fan posted in the comment section. Music lovers from as far as Argentina and New Zealand flooded comments, asking for shows in their cities.

On stage, black leather and steel-toed boots matched the band's raw rock sound. As the Power Up Tour moves across Europe, The Pretty Reckless keeps warming up crowds for AC/DC. However, some fans spoke out about high ticket costs keeping them away.

For those who missed it, the band's social feeds now show key moments from both nights. Raw video captures the band's no-frills stage presence, putting music front and center.

