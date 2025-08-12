This Day in Rock History: August 12

Aug. 12 is an important date in rock history, with many meaningful releases, milestones, and performances. These are some of the most important rock-related events to happen on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Legendary bands and performers have had important career moments on this day. Here are some of them:

The movie A Hard Day's Night, featuring all four members of The Beatles playing themselves, was released in 500 U.S. theaters. It was a huge success with both critics and the public, earning two Academy Award nominations. 1968: Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham rehearsed together for the first time ever at a studio in London. Inspired by their initial chemistry, they would go on to form a band called The New Yardbirds before changing the name to Led Zeppelin.

Cultural Milestones

Aug. 12 is also an eventful day for rock's cultural landscape. Some relevant events to happen on this day include:

Dire Straits frontman, guitarist, and songwriter Mark Knopfler was born in Glasgow, Scotland. He formed the band in 1977 and recorded six successful albums before disbanding it in 1995. He then pursued a solo career. He's widely seen as one of the greatest guitarists ever. 2009: Guitarist Les Paul died at the grand old age of 94. He's one of the pioneers of rock, having enjoyed a successful career alongside his wife, Mary Ford, in the 1950s. He was also instrumental in creating one of the first solid-body electric guitars, the Gibson Les Paul. Its iconic shape and sound inspired legendary guitarists such as Jimmy Page, Peter Green, Eric Clapton, and Slash, and it's still popular with modern musicians.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Stories and defining moments are part of rock's magic, but at the end of the day, it's all about albums and performances. These groundbreaking releases and concerts happened on this day:

The Moscow Music Peace Festival took place in Russia at the Lenin Stadium (now called Luzhniki Stadium). It was a monumental event not just for rock but for history in general, as it was one of the first times that rock bands were allowed to play in the Soviet Union. It featured bands such as Bon Jovi, Motley Crue, Skid Row, Scorpions, and Cinderella. 1991: Metallica released their self-titled album, also known as The Black Album, via Elektra Records. It was a huge success and became the band's best-selling album, spawning five hit singles: "Enter Sandman," "Nothing Else Matters," "The Unforgiven," "Whenever I May Roam," and "Sad but True."