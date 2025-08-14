ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Tom Morello Reflects on Back To The Beginning

Tom Morello was the musical director for Back To The Beginning, which saw Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath deliver their final performances. It was a daunting…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Tom Morello speaks in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Tom Morello was the musical director for Back To The Beginning, which saw Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath deliver their final performances. It was a daunting task that Morello clearly took very seriously.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist talked about his role in the epic all-star concert event in a recent conversation with Full Metal Jackie. Morello stressed how much he wanted to do everything he could to truly honor such influential heavy metal pioneers and create "the greatest and most important day in the history of heavy metal."

While helping plan and coordinate the event, Morello said he was able to communicate specifically with Ozzy and Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, which he called "really pretty mind-blowing."

A lot of moments from Back To The Beginning resonated with Morello, particularly Yungblud's performance of "Changes," but one moment for him on stage really stood out: Playing "Breaking The Law" with former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing.

"Playing 'Breaking The Law' with K.K. Downing, as well as with Adam Jones from Tool, my longtime friend from Libertyville, Illinois, and Billy Corgan, also a Chicago-area native, the three of us grew up on Judas Priest and Black Sabbath," said Morello. "And to be reunited in a stadium a long way from our hometown playing Sabbath and Judas Priest songs, where those songs were made, was pretty mind-blowing."

Tom Morello
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Slipknot performs during opening night of the Ozzfest 2001 North American tour at the Tweeter Center in Chicago, Ill.. 6/8/01
MusicSlipknot Reportedly Exploring 9-Figure Sale of Music AssetsErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Guitarist Barry Stock of Three Days Grace performs as the band opens for Five Finger Death Punch's kickoff of its fall 2019 tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicThree Days Grace Guitarist Barry Stock Opens Up About Life-Saving Heart Attack Story to Help OthersDan Teodorescu
Jay-Z and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park perform during the "Music for Relief" tsunami benefit concert at the Anaheim Pond
MusicThis Day in Rock History: August 15Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect