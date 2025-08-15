Golden Gate Casino Gets Rid of Live Dealers, Switches to Electronic Tables

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 22: An exterior view of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino on January 22, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Gate and the D Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas began accepting the digital currency, Bitcoin, except for use on the gambling floors, on Wednesday and will process Bitcoin purchases through BitPay. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is making a significant change by replacing its live dealer table games with electronic table games, a move confirmed by Circa Hospitality Group on Aug. 11. The Golden Gate, the longest-running hotel in the city and with a history of over a century, is turning to technology to enhance its gaming experience.

This transition includes a new electronic table games pit with fast-paced gaming, more enthusiasm, and greater diversity of gaming devices, along with other enhancements, inside the Golden Gate Casino. It's consistent with a trend for the industry as a whole: demand for live table games has diminished, and the costs to operate live games have increased. Certainly, some customers are unhappy that the transition means the casino is losing some of its gaming tradition. Others see this transition as an important step forward for the casino.

Circa Hospitality Group has instilled that no current dealers will be losing their jobs. Everyone on the table games team at the Golden Gate will be offered a position with either Circa or The D, or the ability to look for new roles somewhere else within its employee family. This approach underscores the group's commitment to both innovation and employee retention.

Derek Stevens, owner and CEO, described the upcoming addition as a vibrant and high-energy feature for the Golden Gate's gaming floor, noting its significance as the first such transition for a downtown Las Vegas property.

The following statement was sent to News 3:

"Big changes are coming to the Golden Gate, and we couldn't be more excited. As the oldest hotel in Las Vegas, we've always embraced the future, and now we're reimagining our casino floor with a high-energy electronic table games pit unlike anything downtown has seen. Expect more excitement, faster gameplay, and all the newest machines. All of our table games team members at the Golden Gate are being offered roles at Circa or the D, or the opportunity to explore new departments within the company."