ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Golden Gate Casino Gets Rid of Live Dealers, Switches to Electronic Tables

The Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is making a significant change by replacing its live dealer table games with electronic table games, a move confirmed by Circa…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 22: An exterior view of the Golden Gate Hotel &amp; Casino on January 22, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Gate and the D Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas began accepting the digital currency, Bitcoin, except for use on the gambling floors, on Wednesday and will process Bitcoin purchases through BitPay. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 22: An exterior view of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino on January 22, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Gate and the D Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas began accepting the digital currency, Bitcoin, except for use on the gambling floors, on Wednesday and will process Bitcoin purchases through BitPay. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is making a significant change by replacing its live dealer table games with electronic table games, a move confirmed by Circa Hospitality Group on Aug. 11. The Golden Gate, the longest-running hotel in the city and with a history of over a century, is turning to technology to enhance its gaming experience. 

This transition includes a new electronic table games pit with fast-paced gaming, more enthusiasm, and greater diversity of gaming devices, along with other enhancements, inside the Golden Gate Casino. It's consistent with a trend for the industry as a whole: demand for live table games has diminished, and the costs to operate live games have increased. Certainly, some customers are unhappy that the transition means the casino is losing some of its gaming tradition. Others see this transition as an important step forward for the casino.

Circa Hospitality Group has instilled that no current dealers will be losing their jobs. Everyone on the table games team at the Golden Gate will be offered a position with either Circa or The D, or the ability to look for new roles somewhere else within its employee family. This approach underscores the group's commitment to both innovation and employee retention.

Derek Stevens, owner and CEO, described the upcoming addition as a vibrant and high-energy feature for the Golden Gate's gaming floor, noting its significance as the first such transition for a downtown Las Vegas property.

The following statement was sent to News 3:

"Big changes are coming to the Golden Gate, and we couldn't be more excited. As the oldest hotel in Las Vegas, we've always embraced the future, and now we're reimagining our casino floor with a high-energy electronic table games pit unlike anything downtown has seen. Expect more excitement, faster gameplay, and all the newest machines. All of our table games team members at the Golden Gate are being offered roles at Circa or the D, or the opportunity to explore new departments within the company."

"The idea [that] an iconic, old-school casino will be without live table games rejiggers one's reality and understanding of what casinos are, and what they will be moving forward," Vital Vegas wrote.

CasinosEconomyTourism
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Dirty and disassembled wall-mounted air conditioner unit, showing internal components and dust, placed on wooden floor for repair or cleaning.
Local NewsLas Vegas High School’s AC Breaks Down as Heat Soars Past 100Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS - APRIL 18: The hotel tower of the Red Rock Casino is shown after the resort's grand opening April 18, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The USD 925 million property is the most expensive off-Strip casino ever built in Las Vegas. The casino features a 415-room, 17-story hotel tower, a 25,000 square-foot spa, a three-acre backyard pool area, a 16-screen movie theater and several bars and restaurants. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsRed Rock Bonds Look Promising as Las Vegas Casino Market Gets StrongerJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 23: The Used performs at the 2022 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Local NewsWhen We Were Young Festival Adds Small Venue Shows Around Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect