Las Vegas High School’s AC Breaks Down as Heat Soars Past 100

Las Vegas students returned to classes this week amid extreme heat, with Silverado High School reporting issues with its air conditioning system.

Principal Jaime Ditto notified parents that the school's HVAC unit would not operate at full capacity during the initial days of the new school year. However, additional equipment has been installed to help maintain cooler indoor temperatures. In a letter sent to Silverado parents, the principal focused on safety as a top priority, saying, "We will continue to monitor temperatures throughout the building and make adjustments as needed."

CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert reassured families that safety protocols are in place to protect students during extreme heat. All safety procedures necessary to protect students and staff are to be used by administrators and coaches. The Clark County School District recently completed a $5 million initiative to upgrade air conditioning units across 37 campuses, reflecting the district's ongoing focus on HVAC improvements.

Some parents, however, have voiced concern about the situation. "The hot temperatures are of a concern, not only for my student but for the safety of all students and staff," said the mother of a Silverado High School student, Michelle Fields. "My son Jack is a junior starting this year." Fields also said, "Absolutely, especially, we live in Las Vegas, everyone knows it gets hot here. So, in my mind, this should've been taken care of over the Summer."

Community members have raised questions about how the district will handle the ongoing heat. "What is the school district doing as well for our kiddos in the next coming weeks? We know it's dangerous out there, it's hot, so what are you guys doing with that as well?" asked Abel Garcia.