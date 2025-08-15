Three Days Grace Guitarist Barry Stock Opens Up About Life-Saving Heart Attack Story to Help Others

Three Days Grace's Barry Stock faced a medical crisis on stage during a 2013 show near Detroit. He shared his story with Ultimate Guitar.

"While we were playing Good Life, I felt what I thought was really bad heartburn, which I don't usually get," Stock said. The pain grew worse, but he brushed it off, thinking he was too young to have such problems.

Mid-set, Stock called for help. "I'm sitting over there, and I'm calling my assistant. I'm like, dude, you got to get over here with the Tums, man. I'm dying over here, not realizing I really was dying," he said.

Despite the intense discomfort, he kept playing. After the final song, his bandmates stepped in. "They said, 'You really have got to go to the hospital, man, it sounds like you're having a freaking heart attack,'" Stock recalled.

Fate put him near Beaumont, a heart specialist hospital. "If I were anywhere else in America, I might not be here," Stock said. The short two-minute driving distance to the hospital made all the difference.

Medical staff sprang into action the moment he arrived. "As soon as that guy walked out, two seconds later, the curtains open and there's doctors and I'm flying down the hallway," he said.

The close call pushed Stock to change his habits. He quit smoking and drinking, adapting to a healthier life on the road.