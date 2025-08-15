When We Were Young Festival Adds Small Venue Shows Around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: The Used performs at the 2022 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

When We Were Young, the pop-punk and emo music festival, has revealed a full schedule of “sideshows” to accompany its main event, set for Oct. 18 and 19, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. These additional performances will run from Oct. 17 through 19 at multiple venues across Las Vegas, including Brooklyn Bowl, BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, and AREA15.

The main festival lineup features over 50 musical acts, including major names like Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Panic at the Disco, and Weezer.

The sideshow schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 17

Taking Back Sunday with letlive. and Straylight Run at BleauLive Theater, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Ice Nine Kills with The Plot in You at Pearl Concert Theater, Palms Casino Resort

Story of the Year and The Cab, with The Rocket Summer and Her Leather Jacket, at Brooklyn Bowl

The Story So Far with Sunami and Set Your Goals at AREA15

Saturday, Oct. 18

Emo Night Brooklyn at Brooklyn Bowl featuring Kellin Quinn from Sleeping with Sirens and Derek Sanders from Mayday Parade

Sunday, Oct. 19

Emo Night Brooklyn continues at Brooklyn Bowl with Kevin Otten from Knocked Loose, Allen Steinberg from Arms Length, and The Paradox