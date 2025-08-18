Sphere Entertainment Revenue Reaches $175.6 Million, Eyes Abu Dhabi Expansion

A general view of the Sphere during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sphere Entertainment Co. disclosed the results for its second-quarter 2025, during which revenues increased 16% year on year to $175.6 million, supported by a robust home market in Las Vegas, as well as progress towards global expansion.

The year-over-year increase of $27.6 million in revenue largely stemmed from income related to events (which increased by $26.7 million year-over-year), as the venue's first-ever country music residency featuring Kenny Chesney helped tremendously.

Although revenue growth improved, the Sphere segment registered an operating loss of $83.4 million for the quarter, which was 20% better than an operating loss of $104.5 million for the same quarter in 2024. Adjusted operating income was positive at $24.9 million as compared to the adjusted loss of $5.5 million.

Sphere hosted nine more concerts than last year and increased corporate bookings, resulting in a revenue increase. The venue presented 215 performances of both shows, including "Postcard from Earth" and "V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film," compared to 208 performances of "Postcard from Earth" alone in the previous year.

Since its opening in October 2023, the flagship MSG Sphere in Las Vegas has sold over 4 million tickets for "Postcard from Earth." The venue has hosted marquee acts like U2, Phish, and Dead & Company since its opening, and is currently featuring The Eagles. Chesney's residency involved cutting-edge technology, including custom video content developed specifically for the Sphere's curved, high-definition screen.

The company is also moving forward with its first international expansion, developing a second venue in Abu Dhabi as part of its long-term global rollout of the immersive entertainment format. The Sphere's cutting-edge design includes 167,000 speakers and a 160,000-square-foot screen with 171 million pixels, enabling an unmatched visual and audio experience.