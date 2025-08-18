Win An Invite to Nocturnal Affair’s Release Party

Nocturnal Affair is throwing a party, and it’s not just another show—it’s an invite-only record release party for What is Love, and you could be there. We're talking a raw, intimate set in a private location with one of the heaviest-hitting alt rock bands coming out of Vegas. This isn’t the kind of night you find on a flyer.

X 107.5, Carlota and Pauly are giving you the shot to break in. Every weekday from 10am to 3pm, tune in with Carlota to win! Plus, from 5pm to 6pm, Pauly will drop a keyword during his show. Catch it, remember it, then hit this page to enter. That’s it. You hear the word, you drop your info, and you’re in the running.

Winners get two passes to the What is Love Record Release Party—a night of gritty, emotional rock and an up-close look at Nocturnal Affair before they take this new record on the road. Imagine a private space filled with fans who actually get it, no lines, no overpriced drinks, just raw music and good energy.

You’re not just winning tickets. You’re getting inside.

Here’s what you’ll get:

Two tickets to Nocturnal Affair’s What is Love Record Release Party

Access to a private, secret location with other fans who live for this scene

A rare chance to experience Nocturnal Affair up close before the rest of the world catches on

If you’ve ever wanted to be part of something before it blows up—this is your moment. Don’t wait. Don’t overthink it.