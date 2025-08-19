Las Vegas Entertainment Scene Buzzing with Blues Shows, Underground Rave, and Y2K Brunch

From August 16–23, Las Vegas is offering a wide range of entertainment and community events that showcase the city's famous energy. The week features nightlife, live music, and family activities, with highlights including Oddyssey Noir, a dark carnival rave at a secret warehouse location, and a Y2K-themed brunch with bottomless mimosas at Ellis Island. Ongoing attractions such as the House of Magic at Silver Sevens and community runs like the Puma Run add even more variety.

There is plenty for music lovers to enjoy, with JOYRYDE performing downtown, Bryson Cooper at Dawg House Saloon, and Mac hosting a rowdy open mic at The Neighborhood Bar. The added excitement to events this summer can be due to specialty themed promotions and events, like Hot August Hot Seats at South Point, and added entertainment and community activities in the area that assure there is much to offer for everyone. Many of the week's events are geared toward ages 21 and over, with venues such as 6138 W. Charleston Blvd. offering a fun and relaxed live music atmosphere.

It is recommended that all attendees reach out to the venues to confirm the schedule for potential changes or cancellations, and that attendees download and use the Vegas2Go app, which we believe is the best and most comprehensive entertainment, dining, and nightlife guide available.