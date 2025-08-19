ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Entertainment Scene Buzzing with Blues Shows, Underground Rave, and Y2K Brunch

From August 16–23, Las Vegas is offering a wide range of entertainment and community events that showcase the city’s famous energy. The week features nightlife, live music, and family activities,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Group of young cheerful women dancing and laughing in a night club.

Group of young cheerful women dancing and laughing in a night club.

Royalty Free via Getty Images

From August 16–23, Las Vegas is offering a wide range of entertainment and community events that showcase the city's famous energy. The week features nightlife, live music, and family activities, with highlights including Oddyssey Noir, a dark carnival rave at a secret warehouse location, and a Y2K-themed brunch with bottomless mimosas at Ellis Island. Ongoing attractions such as the House of Magic at Silver Sevens and community runs like the Puma Run add even more variety.

There is plenty for music lovers to enjoy, with JOYRYDE performing downtown, Bryson Cooper at Dawg House Saloon, and Mac hosting a rowdy open mic at The Neighborhood Bar. The added excitement to events this summer can be due to specialty themed promotions and events, like Hot August Hot Seats at South Point, and added entertainment and community activities in the area that assure there is much to offer for everyone. Many of the week's events are geared toward ages 21 and over, with venues such as 6138 W. Charleston Blvd. offering a fun and relaxed live music atmosphere.

It is recommended that all attendees reach out to the venues to confirm the schedule for potential changes or cancellations, and that attendees download and use the Vegas2Go app, which we believe is the best and most comprehensive entertainment, dining, and nightlife guide available.

Live music continues at The Neighborhood Bar, where Mojave Blue performs soulful grooves on Aug. 21 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The week closes with Scott Rhiner and the Moanin' Blacksnakes delivering gritty blues on Aug. 23 from 10 p.m. to midnight, ensuring an unforgettable finish to a packed Las Vegas entertainment lineup.

entertainmentGen ZLas VegasMillennial
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Schoolchildren crossing the road on their way to school
Local NewsString of Crashes Near Las Vegas School Crosswalk Prompts Safety ConcernsJennifer Eggleston
microphone on the empty stage with spotlights for design purpose
Local NewsSilver Sevens Casino Launches New Magic and Comedy Spot Just Off the Las Vegas StripJennifer Eggleston
The croupier holds poker cards in his hands at a table in a casino.
Local NewsLas Vegas Strip Tourism Falls 7%, Hitting Service Workers’ PaychecksJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect