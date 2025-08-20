ContestsEvents
Noel Gallagher Gives First Comments About Oasis Tour

Oasis was reportedly not going to be doing any interviews during their massive reunion tour. However, Noel Gallagher recently made some comments about the tour. Noel recently spoke with talkSPORT…

Noel Gallagher is interviewed prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on May 04, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Noel recently spoke with talkSPORT and said of the tour, so far, "It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all set and done, I’ll sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in a band with Liam. I’d forgotten how funny he was.”

After joking about Liam Gallagher's vocals being AI, Noel said he was really proud of his brother and noted, "Having been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how hard that is. I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature, but I’ve got to say, good for you, mate. It’s been amazing."

Additionally, Noel said he's been "completely blown away" by the reactions and the energy from the fans at the Oasis shows to the point where he "can't really articulate it."

What About Oasis Not Doing Any Interviews On Tour?

Back in October 2024, a fan tweeted at Liam Gallagher on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "I think Noel doesn't want to do interviews with you because you're funnier." Liam replied to the fan, "We don't want to do interviews coz we're scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship."

Perhaps the media took the hint about trying to pit the Gallaghers against one another and just want to see them together again and thriving.

