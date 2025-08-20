Noel Gallagher Gives First Comments About Oasis Tour

Oasis was reportedly not going to be doing any interviews during their massive reunion tour. However, Noel Gallagher recently made some comments about the tour.



Noel recently spoke with talkSPORT and said of the tour, so far, "It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all set and done, I’ll sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in a band with Liam. I’d forgotten how funny he was.”



After joking about Liam Gallagher's vocals being AI, Noel said he was really proud of his brother and noted, "Having been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how hard that is. I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature, but I’ve got to say, good for you, mate. It’s been amazing."



Additionally, Noel said he's been "completely blown away" by the reactions and the energy from the fans at the Oasis shows to the point where he "can't really articulate it."