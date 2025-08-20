ContestsEvents
Sphere Entertainment Revenue Jumps 3% as Business Events and Concert Series Boost Growth

On its most recent earnings call, Sphere Entertainment Co. announced strong second-quarter financial results for the quarter ended June 30, with revenue increasing 3% year-over-year to $282.7 million. The increase…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 08: Sphere lights up on December 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth and features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 08: Sphere lights up on December 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth and features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On its most recent earnings call, Sphere Entertainment Co. announced strong second-quarter financial results for the quarter ended June 30, with revenue increasing 3% year-over-year to $282.7 million. The increase was aided by several expanded residencies, corporate events, and continued demand with Las Vegas Sphere attractions.

The Sphere segment grew 16% due to the successful residencies and the venue's original production, Postcard from Earth. Since opening in October 2023, Postcard from Earth has sold over four million tickets, resulting in the success of that asset.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
