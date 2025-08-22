Fortnite Festival Season 10: Gorillaz Headline with Exclusive Skins and Music Pass in August

ContestsEvents
Fortnite's Festival Season 10 puts the spotlight on Gorillaz starting on August 26. Many players scratched their heads at Epic Games' pick for their rhythm game mode. Gorillaz is the headlining musical act. Fortnite offers several game modes, including Battle Royale, Zero Build, creative modes, and co-op experiences like Save the World. These modes cater to a broad age range and many player preferences.

Players can snag Murdoc Niccals and Russel Hobbs outfits through the Festival Pass. For 2D and Noodle items, you can check the Item Shop. The season runs until October 14. It packs special music tools and tracks from the band's hits. 

In 2024 at Coachella, Damon Albarn, the lead singer of Gorillaz, said, "You're never seeing us again, so you might as well ... sing it. Know what I'm saying,” according to NME. Some fans on social media weren't sure about the origins of the band, but others said they left their mark on music history. This group started in 1998, and they're in their 25th year. Gorillaz has mixed cartoon art with fresh sounds. The game adds them to its star list next to Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd.

The band keeps busy these days. A new House of Kong show just opened in London. Four big shows wait at the Copper Box Arena. Band creator Damon Albarn hints at fresh tunes for concert crowds.

A new version of Fortnite, Patch v37.10, drops at 9 a.m. on August 26. You can play music, earn experience points, and push your Battle Pass higher across all Fortnite modes. The Festival Season 10 Music Pass offers 30 levels, four Jam Tracks, and two outfits. Fans speculate about an in-game mini-concert, and more derails are expected soon.

