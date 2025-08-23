Win Tickets to The Strokes

Are you ready to rock? While you're checking out everything the Las Vegas Women’s Expo has to offer, don’t miss your shot at winning a pair of tickets to see The Strokes live in concert!

From iconic hits like Last Nite and Reptilia to their latest alt-rock anthems, The Strokes are bringing their legendary sound to the stage — and YOU could be there. It’s the perfect night out for fans of real, raw, live music.

Here’s how to enter:

📲 Stop by the X107.5 booth and scan the QR code

📝 Fill out the quick entry form

🎉 That’s it — you're entered to win!

No stress, no catch — just a chance to experience one of the most influential rock bands of the 2000s live. Come hang with the X107.5 crew, enter to win, and crank up the volume on your weekend.