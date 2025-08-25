Garbage Announces Farewell ‘Happy Endings’ Tour Across North America

Garbage plans to end their time on the road with the Happy Endings tour across North America. It will start on September 3 in Orlando and finish on November 14 in Mexico City.

On August 20, they shared on Facebook, "Yesterday saw the commencement of rehearsals for our last North American headline tour. We haven't played an extensive headline tour like this one in the States for almost a decade. If the truth be told, it is unlikely we will play many of the cities on this tour ever again. ... We are going out in style, and we hope you will join us. That's life, my friends. Nothing stays the same forever. Everything must change. All beautiful things end. We love you. — From all of us in Garbage."

Since 1993, when they started in Madison, Wisconsin, the mix of Scottish vocals from Shirley Manson and American sounds from Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig has won fans worldwide. Their music has earned them many spots at award shows. Seven GRAMMY nods and two Brit Award chances came their way after selling 17 million albums.

They're bringing their newest songs from Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, which dropped in May. NME gave the album a five-star review. At each stop, Starcrawler opens the night.