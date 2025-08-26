Circus Circus Debuts New Haunted Attraction ‘Fear Zone’ with $299 VIP Package

Circus Circus Las Vegas is preparing to launch a major new attraction this fall with the debut of Fear Zone at the Adventuredome. The haunted event opens Sept. 26 and will run through October on select dates, primarily weekends and during special events.

Fear Zone is billed as an immersive horror experience featuring haunted houses, scare zones, live actors, and a dark coaster ride designed exclusively for the event. The attraction will also include themed food, beverages, and merchandise, aiming to create a fully immersive seasonal entertainment destination.

"This isn't a revival, it's a full-scale reinvention. We grew up in Las Vegas. It was important for us to bring back an iconic attraction at the iconic property, Circus Circus," said South of Heaven Productions.

"Led by an entirely new team of visionary creatives, every element has been meticulously crafted from the ground up. From the immersive haunted environments and cinematic storylines, to high-quality effects and spine-chilling thrills, Las Vegas locals and tourists alike won't want to miss this memorable experience," they continued.

Tickets are now available, offering multiple levels of access. General Admission is priced at $79, while the Fast Pass option, which provides priority entry, is $129. For anyone looking for the ultimate experience, VIP packages are available ranging from $199 to $299, along with additional perks.