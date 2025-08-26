ContestsEvents
Circus Circus Debuts New Haunted Attraction ‘Fear Zone’ with $299 VIP Package

Circus Circus Las Vegas is preparing to launch a major new attraction this fall with the debut of Fear Zone at the Adventuredome. The haunted event opens Sept. 26 and…

Jennifer Eggleston
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 24: An actor dressed as a clown scares a visitor at "Terror Behind the Walls" haunted house on October 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The haunted house covers 11 acres of the Eastern State Penitentiary, which operated from 1829-1971 and imprisoned famous criminals like Al Capone. In its 27th year, the Halloween fixture hires nearly 300 seasonal actors and staff for 32 nights of tours, with ticket sales generating 50% of the U.S. National Historic Landmark's annual revenue. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Circus Circus Las Vegas is preparing to launch a major new attraction this fall with the debut of Fear Zone at the Adventuredome. The haunted event opens Sept. 26 and will run through October on select dates, primarily weekends and during special events.

Fear Zone is billed as an immersive horror experience featuring haunted houses, scare zones, live actors, and a dark coaster ride designed exclusively for the event. The attraction will also include themed food, beverages, and merchandise, aiming to create a fully immersive seasonal entertainment destination.

"This isn't a revival, it's a full-scale reinvention. We grew up in Las Vegas. It was important for us to bring back an iconic attraction at the iconic property, Circus Circus," said South of Heaven Productions.

"Led by an entirely new team of visionary creatives, every element has been meticulously crafted from the ground up. From the immersive haunted environments and cinematic storylines, to high-quality effects and spine-chilling thrills, Las Vegas locals and tourists alike won't want to miss this memorable experience," they continued.

Tickets are now available, offering multiple levels of access. General Admission is priced at $79, while the Fast Pass option, which provides priority entry, is $129. For anyone looking for the ultimate experience, VIP packages are available ranging from $199 to $299, along with additional perks.

Guests can buy tickets and find more information on the official event website. This new exhibition, The Fear Zone, is bringing a new age of haunted entertainment to the iconic Las Vegas resort with theatrical storytelling, cutting-edge effects, and live performance.

