Ne-Yo Takes Down T-Pain in Global Gaming League Kickoff at Las Vegas Arena

The start of the entertainment competition league launched by the Global Gaming League (GGL) on Aug. 23 was held at the HyperX Arena in the Luxor Hotel, Las Vegas, with some of the biggest names in celebrity culture and live entertainment; SZN Zero started off with a blasting path towards gaming, fashion, music, sports and celebrities, and a new direction in esports and entertainment.

The event featured guests and signatures from other sectors and industries, including Daymond John, Bryce Hall, Diamant Blaze, the YouTube star Asher Larra, as well as motorcycle jump record holder Colby Raha. The surprise guest host, Flavor Flav, really brought the energy to the crowd and helped to engage the audience even more, and Rich the Kid and Gelo helped to provide some flavor to the evening as well with their performances. The evening also premiered the new original music track from GGL, which reinforced the wider multimedia goals of the league.

A major highlight of the evening was the Tekken 8 showdown between celebrity-led teams. Ne-Yo's team won against T-Pain's Grizzlies and is now one step closer to competing on the championship stage later this year. Not only was it a great display of high-level gaming, it also showed, IRL, the type of celebrity-driven engagement that brings mainstream audiences to gaming.

This much-buzzed-about event successfully streamed globally via YouTube and firmly extended GGL's reach way beyond a Las Vegas stage. The production emphasized the league's intent to become a cultural force, merging gaming with mainstream entertainment to captivate both gamers and non-gamers alike.

"Last night was history in the making, and proof that gaming can have mainstream and mass appeal — even to non-gamers. This is only the beginning of GGL's commitment to building the next global gaming, sports, and entertainment media company that will bring people together and provide new opportunities for gamers worldwide," said founder Clinton Sparks.