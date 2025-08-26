Rob Thomas Gives Props to Alex Warren’s Chart-Topping Hit, Kids About Tour Opening Spot

In an Instagram video, Rob Thomas praised Alex Warren's "Ordinary," which has topped the charts for ten straight weeks. The veteran musician admitted he'd missed the signs of Warren's swift rise to stardom.

"You can tell it's gonna be a hit just by the production," Thomas said in the video posted Friday. "But you also know that he could just grab this on a piano or an acoustic guitar and it would just be f***** awesome, too."

The singer shared a funny mix-up about booking shows. "I heard the song and I wanted him to come on the road with me. And someone had to tell me, 'No, he's actually quite big.' I was like, 'Fair enough. Maybe I can open for him,'" Thomas said.

His video caption struck a humble note: "I was convinced I discovered @alexwarren. The 'Ordinary' is undeniable." Thomas keeps up with current music trends, also posting takes on tracks by Benson Boone and Miley Cyrus.

Warren's Cheaper Than Therapy tour packs venues nationwide, building on the wild success of "Ordinary." The shows mark a big step up for the rising star.