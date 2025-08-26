The Devil Wears Prada Announces Ninth Album ‘Flowers’ and Global Tour

The Devil Wears Prada will release their ninth album, Flowers, on November 14 through Solid State Records. The band unveiled two singles, "Where the Flowers Never Grow" and "Wave," with a short film called That Same Place Where the Flowers Never Grow. Wyatt Clough directed it.

"'Where The Flowers Never Grow' is a song about the realization that no matter how good things get from the outside, there is still a place of darkness in our minds... the place where flowers never grow," Jeremy DePoyster told Blabbermouth. Twenty years of musical growth shine through the 14 tracks. DePoyster added, "This is us at our peak, in songwriting, in raw and authentic lyricism and introspection, and a desperate attempt to connect with anyone else who feels the same way that we do."

In Rodgers, Arkansas, the band spent three weeks laying down tracks. Jonathan Gering, their keyboard player, stepped up as producer. Sam Guaiana handled engineering duties, while Zakk Cervini mixed and mastered the record. Guest spots fill the album with fresh sounds. Tyler Smyth of I Prevail adds his touch, while Colin Brittain brings his Linkin Park experience. Bobby Lynge from Fit For A King rounds out the guest list.