The Devil Wears Prada Announces Ninth Album ‘Flowers’ and Global Tour
The Devil Wears Prada will release their ninth album, Flowers, on November 14 through Solid State Records. The band unveiled two singles, "Where the Flowers Never Grow" and "Wave," with a short film called That Same Place Where the Flowers Never Grow. Wyatt Clough directed it.
"'Where The Flowers Never Grow' is a song about the realization that no matter how good things get from the outside, there is still a place of darkness in our minds... the place where flowers never grow," Jeremy DePoyster told Blabbermouth. Twenty years of musical growth shine through the 14 tracks. DePoyster added, "This is us at our peak, in songwriting, in raw and authentic lyricism and introspection, and a desperate attempt to connect with anyone else who feels the same way that we do."
In Rodgers, Arkansas, the band spent three weeks laying down tracks. Jonathan Gering, their keyboard player, stepped up as producer. Sam Guaiana handled engineering duties, while Zakk Cervini mixed and mastered the record. Guest spots fill the album with fresh sounds. Tyler Smyth of I Prevail adds his touch, while Colin Brittain brings his Linkin Park experience. Bobby Lynge from Fit For A King rounds out the guest list.
Their track, "For You," cracked both Mediabase and Billboard Active Rock charts, a first for the band according to Ghost Cult Magazine. Packed shows across the country made their Summer of Loud tour a hit. They'll perform in Australia with Bullet For My Valentine this October. South African shows follow, then European dates with Ice Nine Kills and Creeper start on November 19 in Milan. The band hits Warped Tour Orlando November 15-16, then sets sail on the Emo's Not Dead cruise in January 2026. The record also includes "Everybody Knows," "So Low," "All Out," "The Silence," and "Eyes."