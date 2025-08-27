All Time Low Sets October Release for 10th Album, Announces World Tour

All Time Low will release their tenth studio album, Everyone's Talking! this October 17. The band plans to storm stages worldwide with stops across North America before crossing the Atlantic.

The upcoming release is preceded by their latest track, "The Weather". In a statement, Alex Gaskarth called it "a cynical but playful concept", as reported by Steamboat Radio.

They'll also start a North American tour this fall. One of their stops is the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. Next year brings UK and European dates, with shows at Glasgow's OVO Hydro Arena, Manchester's Co-op Live Arena, the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, and London's O2 with Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, and Paradox.

Besides "The Weather" and the previously released "Suckerpunch," the album also includes other fresh material. This is their tenth full studio release.