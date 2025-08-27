Iconic Poker Palace Casino to Shut Down After 50 Years, 126 Workers Impacted

After more than 50 years of operation, Poker Palace Casino, a staple of North Las Vegas since 1974, is set to close its doors. The Coleman family, through Madison Coleman Investments, LLC, confirmed the sale of the property in a WARN notice filed with the state, citing the impending job loss of 126 employees across various roles, including dealers, security personnel, staff, and management.

Attorney Steven Cohen stated in the filing, "The first job loss will occur on Sept. 30, 2025," marking the end of an era for the community casino known for its affordable gaming options and neighborhood appeal. Cohen added that the owners of Poker Place have "entered into an asset purchase agreement to be sold. The transaction is expected to close on or about Oct. 1, 2025."

The casino features a 25,900-square-foot gaming floor with nearly 300 slot machines, bingo, a race and sportsbook, along with blackjack and poker tables. Poker Palace became famous, especially for low-stakes blackjack games, and for its good-natured community orientation. The sale is public knowledge, but no further information is available about the buyer or the intended use of the property.

The site is 4.8 acres of land with a taxable assessed value projected at approximately $2.14 million for the taxable year of 2025/26, which may promote a potential hotel project on the site. The property has generated approximately $25,000 in county property taxes last year alone, illustrating the economic value this property has offered the county.

The closure illustrates broader economic challenges currently facing Las Vegas, where both Strip resorts and local businesses are dealing with rising costs, reduced tourist visitation from certain markets, and increasing competition from out-of-state gambling in other jurisdictions. As one industry voice put it, "You're starting to change the mentality of the visitor where they're thinking, 'Well, I could go to Las Vegas, but it's going to be a pain in my neck, or I could go to Cancún.'"