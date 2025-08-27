Social Media Stars Take Over Las Vegas Entertainment Scene with Packed Shows

Las Vegas is seeing a fresh wave of entertainment, driven by social media stars and podcasters that are reshaping the city's live performance landscape. Events like MomTok: The Unholy Tea are drawing crowds unprecedented in size, even with lines for tickets spilling onto the casino floor, highlighting an explosive hunger for fan-focused, influencer-led content. Typically, these experiences consist of meet-and-greets, behind-the-scenes content, live Q&As, etc. Many fans love being able to have a real immersive experience and spend tangible time with their favorite stars.

In June, a large event took place at the Venetian, where TikTok stars, among other influencers, attended, highlighting how even shows in Las Vegas treat influencers as actual headliners. Industry professionals say the shift marries the entertainment base that has long defined the city with the meteoric rise of internet culture, giving way to new monetization opportunities for venues and producers. The upcoming shows at Cosmopolitan, Venetian, and MGM Grand, including live podcasts, stand-up, and even Dungeons and Dragons, are expected to extend the trend further, finding audiences that rival traditional Vegas productions.

Some popular social media and podcast brands — Crime Junkies, And That's Why We Drink, Pod Meets World — have already performed at the Palazzo Theatre and House of Blues in front of sold-out crowds. Live Nation Las Vegas talent buyer Jesse Summers emphasized the strength of this market, pointing to the rapid sellouts driven by digital influencers.

“We just had a show earlier this year with the Sturniolo Triplets, and those guys are very popular on the internet with their TikTok and all their social media following, but they did a show that was very similar to MomTok. It sold out in under an hour,” says Jesse Summers, talent buyer for Live Nation Las Vegas. “It just shows that these artists are big and their fans want to see them.”