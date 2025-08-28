Bruno Mars Set to Welcome 2026 with Special New Year’s Eve Shows in Vegas

Bruno Mars is closing out 2025 with a major announcement: two special New Year's Eve shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Dec. 30 and 31. The year-end performances mark the latest extension of his nearly decade-long residency on the Strip. They will be his final announced shows for 2025, fueling speculation about future plans outside Dolby Live.

Mars's residency continues this summer with a run of shows from late August through early September, concluding on Sept. 6. Tickets for the Dec. 30 and 31 concerts go on sale Aug. 29 via Ticketmaster, with presales for VIP packages and MGM Rewards members yesterday and today. The Dec. 31 concert is set to be one of the biggest entertainment highlights in Las Vegas for the holiday season.

The GRAMMY-winning performer is also recognized for his strict phone-free live shows, which encourage audiences to immerse themselves fully without the distraction of recording or taking photos. He spells it out. “Without phones, without cameras, you have Option A and Option B. Option A, you have a good time. Option B, you don't like it. That's it, right? But the cameras bring in this new gray area, which I call Option C, which is you don't know what to do. So, you just video, and you're really not in it — you just want to show people online that you went to a concert.”

“I'm not saying that it's coming from a bad place,” Mars says of the rampant recording. “I'm just asking the audience to be selfish, almost, and say, ‘This is for me. I want to feel this and be immersed in this energy.' Because you will never be able to experience that when you are watching the phone.”

Mars has remained a dominant force in music throughout 2025. His collaboration with ROSÉ of BLACKPINK, “APT.,” reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, and he joined her on stage in Los Angeles in June. Both “APT.” and his duet “Die With a Smile” have reached No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts.

In addition to his extended residency, Mars recently launched The Pinky Ring at Bellagio Resort & Casino, a jazz lounge with a strict phone-free policy featuring live music and DJs. He is also nominated twice for Video of the Year at the 2025 MTV VMAs, underscoring his ongoing cultural relevance.