Four-Zero Roulette: Vegas Casinos Roll Out Flashy New Bonus Wheel Game Despite Worse Odds

Gaming in Las Vegas casinos seems to be reinventing the game of roulette, with Bonus Wheel Roulette being the newest form of roulette with four zeros (quadruple zero roulette). The Palazzo is one of the casinos to launch this game, as part of a bigger pattern of prioritizing showmanship and building in higher house edges to boost casino profits.

Unlike traditional roulette wheels, which feature one or two green zero pockets, Bonus Wheel Roulette replaces them with four jewel-colored "gem" spaces. When the ball lands on a gem, it prompts a bonus wheel to spin which can multiply payouts of out of a pot of 500 times. This twist adds a showpiece element designed to draw crowds on the gaming floor.

The math tells a stark story. Standard bets on numbers 1-36 give the house a 10% advantage. Gem space wagers trim that slightly to 9.25%, reports Vegas Advantage. Compare that to European roulette's modest 2.7% edge or American style's 5.26%.

While the odds in Bonus Wheel Roulette are significantly worse than traditional versions, the game's spectacle has strong appeal for players seeking entertainment over optimal winning chances. By comparison, its edge is still better than other low-odds staples, such as the Big Six Wheel or keno, but far less favorable than conventional roulette.

The proliferation of quadruple zero roulette demonstrates a wider industry strategy: to deliver more entertaining formats while quietly enhancing the house advantage. This builds directly on the popularity of triple-zero roulette that first launched at The Venetian in Las Vegas in 2016 and is becoming increasingly available on the Strip.