Radiohead’s ‘Let Down’ Climbs Billboard Charts After 17 Years, Thanks to TikTok Viral Surge

Radiohead's "Let Down" landed at spot 91 on the Billboard Hot 100 after a 17-year break from the charts. The track is the band's fourth U.S. hit single.

The 1997 OK Computer became viral on TikTok, with one clip featuring it getting more than 1 million likes.

"How can a song be so depressing yet so hopeful at the same time?" wrote one TikTok user in a video caption, according to Consequence. The track gained extra attention after playing in The Bear season finale.

The band's past Billboard success includes their breakout hit "Creep", which reached number 34 in 1993, "High and Dry", which reached 78 in 1996, and "Nude", which peaked at 37 in 2008. Their UK success runs deeper with seven tracks breaking into the Top 10.

Band members reunited last summer to rehearse for an upcoming reunion. As bass player Colin Greenwood shared with The Guardian: "We got together in the summer just for a couple of days and just ran through all the songs and picked up where we left off in 2018. It was really fun and nice to see everyone."

Since their 2016 release, A Moon Shaped Pool, no new music has come out. The band released Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009, which includes footage from multiple shows.