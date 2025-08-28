Raiders Fan Club to Host 30th Anniversary Party on Fremont Street

Las Vegas's Fremont Street Experience will host “Fandemonium on Fremont” on Sept. 13, celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Black Hole, the Raiders' most notorious fan club. The free event, open to the public, will begin at 8 p.m. on the 1st Street Stage, just two days before the Raiders' first home game of the 2025 season against the Chargers on Sept. 15.

The evening will feature appearances from Raiders alumni and famous superfans, giving fans the chance to gather in silver and black ahead of the new season. Highlights include DJ Steph as host, a visual tribute displayed on the Viva Vision canopy screen, and live performances by 4DB and The Bad Guys.

In 1995, a group of friends in the Bay. Area founded the Black Hole, which blossomed into one of the most well-known and iconic fan-based organizations in the NFL. Originally intended as a grassroots effort to bring fans together, it has evolved into an International symbol of Raider Nation, uniting fans from all walks of life, at all ages, and from all locations, even across oceans.

“Fandemonium on Fremont” reflects the club's history and continued impact, honoring its role in shaping the Raiders' culture on and off the field. For longtime members and new fans alike, the anniversary marks an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of one of football's most passionate communities in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.