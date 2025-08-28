Spoon Drops New Singles ‘Chateau Blues’ & ‘Guess I’m Fallin In Love’ Ahead of 2025 Tour
Spoon released two fresh tracks, "Chateau Blues" and "Guess I'm Fallin in Love," on August 26. These mark their first releases since their 2022 album Lucifer on the Sofa, which was nominated for a GRAMMY.
Justin Meldal-Johnsen, who has previously worked with Beck, Nine Inch Nails, and St Vincent, produced the record.
"We started work on an album this year and the way that normally goes, we write, we rehearse, we record, we mix, we get it all wrapped up tightly and then start putting songs out into the world," said Britt Daniel in a statement to Rolling Stone. "But as we finished up the first two songs for the LP, it crossed somebody's mind and eventually all of ours that these two really should come out now."
These tracks drop just as Spoon hits the road with Pixies. The trek started in Santa Ana and will reach 20 other cities. Stops include Colorado's Red Rocks and New Jersey's See.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park.
The band wraps things up with Shaky Knees Festival 2025 and a sold-out Atlanta show at Center Stage, September 19-20. You can get more info and show tickets on the band's official website.