This Day in Rock History: August 28
The date of Aug. 28 will forever be remembered in the rock world as the day when Bob Dylan met The Beatles. However, that's not the only major event to have happened on this date. The Fab Four also celebrated another milestone in the same year as the famous meeting, and other years saw major events for acts as varied as Tina Turner, Green Day, and Oasis. Keep reading for a breakdown of the most important events that happened on this day in rock history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Big names in rock had significant milestones on this day. They include:
- 1993: Billy Joel's album River of Dreams reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It was released a few weeks earlier, on Aug. 10, and would be Joel's last album to reach No. 1, where it stayed for three consecutive weeks.
- 2001: Weezer released their breakthrough hit, "Island in the Sun," in the U.K.; it was the second single from their self-titled album. Although it didn't reach the top of the charts, it's the band's most licensed song and features in countless movies and commercials.
Cultural Milestones
Plenty of important rock-related cultural events took place on this day throughout history. They include:
- 1964: The Beatles and Bob Dylan met for the first time at the Delmonico Hotel in New York City, after they had performed at the Forest Hills Stadium. They were introduced by American music journalist Al Aronowitz, a mutual friend, and the meeting is said to have been transformative for the band's career.
- 1964: On the same day of the same year, The Beatles appeared on the cover of LIFE magazine. It was part of the Fab Four's successful quest to conquer America.
- 1986: Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tina Turner was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It happened during one of the most successful parts of her long and distinguished career, as she was high in the charts with her album Private Dancer and single "What's Love Got To Do With It" and had just starred in the movie Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.
- 2005: Green Day was one of the biggest winners at the MTV Video Music Awards. They won a total of seven awards, including the Video of the Year award for "Boulevard of Broken Dreams."
- 2009: British group Oasis officially disbanded, a few days after their final live performance at the V Festival in England, after an altercation between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. They reformed in 2024 and announced the Oasis Live '25 Tour, which will soon reach the U.S. and Canada.
Aug. 26 has been a very interesting day in rock history, with important milestones, significant record releases, and legendary encounters. Come back tomorrow to discover the most significant rock-related events that took place on that day throughout history.