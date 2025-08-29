Win Tickets to the Las Vegas Aviators
Labor Day Weekend is about to hit different. This year, Xtreme Radio is getting its balls back — literally — and we’re giving YOU the chance to score big. We’re…
Labor Day Weekend is about to hit different. This year, Xtreme Radio is getting its balls back — literally — and we’re giving YOU the chance to score big. We’re talking a four-pack of tickets to catch the Las Vegas Aviators in action on either September 18 or 19, and all you have to do is fill out a quick form and hit “submit.” That’s it.
Xtreme Radio is throwing it back to the kind of weekend that doesn’t apologize for being loud, unfiltered, and a little unhinged. Tool, Korn, Blink-182, Godsmack, Slipknot — we’re blasting it all while Carlota and Pauly take over the asylum and run wild on-air. It's a proper soundtrack for the last real weekend of summer.
Here’s what you could win:
- A four-pack of tickets to see the Aviators on Sept 18 or 19
- An unforgettable night with your crew
- The kind of bragging rights that matter
Register To Win Below.
- Dates of Contest: 8/29 - 9/1
- How winners are selected: Online Entry
- When the winner is selected: 9/2 @ 8am
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description: four (4) tickets to Aviators
- Prize value: $100
- Prize provided by: Aviators Las Vegas