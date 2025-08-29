ContestsEvents
Win Tickets to the Las Vegas Aviators

Labor Day Weekend is about to hit different. This year, Xtreme Radio is getting its balls back — literally — and we’re giving YOU the chance to score big. We’re…

Labor Day Weekend is about to hit different. This year, Xtreme Radio is getting its balls back — literally — and we’re giving YOU the chance to score big. We’re talking a four-pack of tickets to catch the Las Vegas Aviators in action on either September 18 or 19, and all you have to do is fill out a quick form and hit “submit.” That’s it.

Xtreme Radio is throwing it back to the kind of weekend that doesn’t apologize for being loud, unfiltered, and a little unhinged. Tool, Korn, Blink-182, Godsmack, Slipknot — we’re blasting it all while Carlota and Pauly take over the asylum and run wild on-air. It's a proper soundtrack for the last real weekend of summer.

Here’s what you could win:

  • A four-pack of tickets to see the Aviators on Sept 18 or 19
  • An unforgettable night with your crew
  • The kind of bragging rights that matter

Register To Win Below.

  • Dates of Contest: 8/29 - 9/1
  • How winners are selected: Online Entry
  • When the winner is selected: 9/2 @ 8am
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 5
  • Prize description: four (4) tickets to Aviators
  • Prize value: $100
  • Prize provided by: Aviators Las Vegas
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
