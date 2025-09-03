Boring Company Grows Underground Transit Network

The Boring Company reached another milestone on its ambitious Vegas Loop project, which is an underground transportation system built to relieve congestion while still having the ability to provide an immersive means of traveling beneath Las Vegas. The company's tunnel boring machine, Prufrock, has recently gotten back to boring above ground near the Encore on the Strip, proof that the system is in continual development.

The Vegas Loop currently operates stations at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Resorts World, Westgate, and the newly opened Encore station. The system primarily serves convention traffic while connecting nearby hotels. Resorts World Las Vegas is linked to the Loop, offering guests a novel underground ride in Tesla vehicles. The experience features vibrant tunnel lighting, human drivers, and fares around $12 per ride.

Although designed as a rapid travel solution, the Loop's current operation can take approximately 45 minutes to travel from the MGM Grand Monorail to Resorts World, sometimes slower than surface routes depending on traffic. Still, many describe the ride as a blend of taxi service and amusement park experience, with vehicles capped at about 30 miles per hour.

Future expansion plans are extensive. The Vegas Loop is envisioned to grow to 104 stations, connecting resorts along the Strip, downtown hotels, Allegiant Stadium, and Harry Reid International Airport. When complete, the system is projected to carry up to 90,000 passengers per hour. Originally created to link only the Convention Center, the network's expansion aims to form a comprehensive underground transit system spanning the resort corridor.