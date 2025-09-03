NBA Player Troy Brown Jr. Puts On Seventh Annual Free Basketball Camp in Las Vegas

NBA player Troy Brown Jr. recently sat down for a “Salmond Sit Down” interview, where he discussed his career, his annual basketball camp in Las Vegas, and the city's emergence as a global hub for sports and entertainment.

Brown Jr. hosts a free annual basketball camp in Las Vegas, now in its seventh year. The camp features a “Top 50 Camp” that showcases the highest level of local and regional high school players, focusing on fundamentals and motivating the young athletes to progress with their game.

The camp also has a charitable component through our partnership with Project 150 and would encourage the participants to donate hygiene products and food items for homeless and disadvantaged students. The event gives young athletes opportunities to meet Brown Jr. and learn from his experience as a professional player.

Brown Jr., who was the 15th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has subsequently played for the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Detroit Pistons. He is a versatile player who has played in 356 career games, averaging 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

During the interview, Brown Jr. also reflected on the growth of Las Vegas as a sports and entertainment center. He identified primary professional teams: the Raiders, the Golden Knights, and the city's ability to attract some of the largest sporting events, athletes, and fans in the world.