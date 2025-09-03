The Hives Celebrates 30-Year Milestone with New Album Out Today

The Hives unleashed their seventh album through Play It Again Sam Records. The band wrote, "Listen to the album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives," on Instagram. Beastie Boys' Mike D took charge in the studio, while Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme added his touch to the mix. The album showcases The Hives' enduring vitality and ability to evolve.

Their latest single, "Roll Out The Red Carpet," builds on the buzz from last year's "The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons." The band split recording time between Sweden and Mike D's Malibu studio. Producer Pelle Gunnerfeldt stuck around to put his stamp on the sound.

On August 29, the band started a massive world tour in England. They'll perform at many venues across Europe and the United States as well. A big homecoming gig at Stockholm's Avicii Arena on December 6 wraps up the European leg. Next year, they'll storm South America. The first stop hits Bogotá on January 22, 2026, opening for My Chemical Romance. The band will perform in Peru, Chile, and Argentina. They'll finish the tour with two nights in Mexico City in February.

Onstage, you can catch Howlin' Pelle belting it out, Chris Dangerous pounding drums, The Johan and Only on bass, and Nicholaus Arson and Vigilante Carlstroem shredding guitars. These guys have rocked alongside legends like AC/DC and The Rolling Stones. They've also sold millions of albums worldwide.

Recent years saw them crushing stages with Foo Fighters and Arctic Monkeys. Their biggest show yet was a wild night at Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes on October 8, 2024.