The Offspring Links Up With ‘Pretty Fly’ Star Guy Cohen During LA Show

The star of Offspring's 1998 "Pretty Fly" video reunited with the band at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 29.

Dexter Holland, the band's lead singer, brought Cohen out by telling the crowd, "There's only one thing that can make this better right now. We need some dancing, some real pretty fly dancing. Do you know anyone who dances well? I've got someone in mind.", NME reported.

Cohen jumped on stage and pulled off his famous leg-hook dance while the band played their hit song. The show was part of the North American leg of their 2025 worldwide tour.

The dancer's ties to the band stretch back decades. After his star turn in "Pretty Fly," he also appeared in their "Why Don't You Get A Job?" video. He also danced with them at Woodstock '99.

Before picking Cohen, the band almost went with actor Seth Green. "I mix The Running Man with the Roger Rabbit," Cohen told Spin magazine about his moves. "Then I drop down and freak the ground."

The band's current shows also include new songs. Guitar player Noodles spoke to NME: "We're just getting warmed up! I want to keep it going and I'm still looking for ways to make it bigger than it ever has been before."