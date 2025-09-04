Las Vegas Becomes NFL Talent Hotspot With 16 Local Players Making 2025 Teams

Las Vegas continues to form hard into its status as an extremely influential talent pipeline for the NFL. Sixteen local high school and college alums are projected to appear on rosters for the 2025 season. The city's growing influence rivals that of other football hotbeds such as Miami.

Prominent players from the area include Ronnie Stanley, Jaden Hicks, Rome Odunze, Jalen Nailor, Cedric Tillman, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Miles Killebrew, Darnell Washington, Troy Fautanu, Daniel Bellinger, Will Hernandez, Jordan Howden, and Dalton Kincaid. These athletes demonstrate the resources of talent coming from Las Vegas programs.

One of the best local stories is about Jonah Laulu, a Centennial High School grad who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in August 2024, after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts. Laulu is now a projected starter this upcoming season and is also serving the community by putting on youth camps and inspiring youth athletes. This is an extraordinary accomplishment, especially since there was no NFL franchise in Las Vegas when he was growing up.

The Green Machine youth football program has played a key role in developing professional talent, with alumni like Rhamondre Stevenson and Brevin Jordan reaching the NFL. Though Jordan is out for the season due to injury, the program is still woven into the fabric of the city's football landscape.

Kyu Blu Kelly, another Bishop Gorman alum and fifth-round 2023 Baltimore Ravens pick, has shone. Also limited by a calf injury, Kelly is now making his mark at Raiders training camp and should be competing to start at cornerback.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll expressed excitement over his progress, saying, "I'm really fired up for him, man. Those kinds of stories, I love to see guys come out of a backup situation and then work their way through and start to make a statement. We started him today, and he finally deserved to start today. I want to see what he looks like with first group out there."