Venetian Las Vegas Cuts Jobs as Vegas Sees Biggest Slump Since Covid

The Venetian Las Vegas has reported a round of layoffs impacting less than 50 employees as part of an internal reorganization focused on improving decision-making and strengthening connections with senior-level leaders and the various frontline team members. The property confirmed the cutbacks were small enough to comply with the 60-day notice requirement in the WARN Act for layoffs of 50 or more employees, which may imply declining economic reality in this decision.

Current workers and union leaders described this current economic climate as worse than any previous summer, blaming it on an uncertain climate, rising costs, and geopolitical tensions that are continuing to delay the slowdown. Many have said that the struggles are worse than they have faced during COVID.

Las Vegas' tourism industry continues to struggle. In July 2025, there were 12% fewer visitors than in July 2024. Our region has seen a year-over-year decrease in visitors for six straight months. Economic stress was evident with hotel occupancy rates reaching 66.7% early in July.

This downturn is affecting more than just The Venetian. Several other large-scale casinos have announced layoffs or furloughs from work. Resorts World, Fontainebleau, and Treasure Island have all collectively issued multiple rounds of layoffs since March 2025. While layoffs have been common in the casino industry, this seeming pattern of laying off workers across multiple properties suggests a phased contraction taking place across the industry.

The wave of layoffs across the Las Vegas casinos invites speculation about whether each of the related properties or the overall industry expects a short-term or longer-term decline in business or a more challenging recovery period. Even though The Venetian's layoffs involve a relatively small number of employees, the move reflects wider concerns about the future of the Strip and the city's tourism sector.

“As part of our commitment to delivering exceptional service and remaining agile in a rapidly evolving industry, we have made the decision to streamline our organizational structure,” the statement read. “By reducing layers within our leadership, we can act more swiftly, make decisions more efficiently, and ensure a closer connection between our frontline teams and senior leaders.