William Hill Set to Manage Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Sportsbook Starting This Fall

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has announced a new partnership with William Hill Nevada, a Caesars Digital brand, to oversee its sportsbook operations, pending regulatory approval. William Hill will assume control from Betfred, which had previously operated the sportsbook before exiting Nevada earlier this year.

The new sportsbook will have an enlarged betting menu, more kiosks all hours of the day and night, and new bet types including prop bets, Same Game Parlays, Super Parlays, live Cash-Out, and livestreams of big sports. All these improvements will further create a more exciting experience for both local and visiting sports bettors.

The partnership also allows William Hill to provide in-person registration and funding of mobile betting accounts on-property, adding an element of convenience and potentially generating extra foot traffic for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

William Hill is the largest sportsbook operator in Nevada and has remained a top choice for sports bettors since being acquired by Caesars Entertainment in 2021 for approximately $4 billion. Its wealth of retail and mobile sports betting allows for a strong presence throughout the state.

This NFL season, William Hill is offering the largest range of betting options ever, with the most betting markets and contests available, like the $50,000 NFL Progressive Parlay Card, to get more people engaged.

This strategic move supports Virgin Hotels Las Vegas' broader goal to enhance guest engagement and align its sportsbook with the resort's high-energy and innovative atmosphere.