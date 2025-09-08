ContestsEvents
Boring Co. Gets Go-Ahead for Loop Apartments in Las Vegas

Clark County officials have voted unanimously for a six-story development called Loop Apartments at Flamingo and Paradise in the Las Vegas Valley. The development is intended to serve and respond to…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 09: A Tesla car drives through the West Station near the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion during a media preview of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop on April 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is an underground transportation system that is the first commercial project by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company. The USD 52.5 million loop, which includes two one-way vehicle tunnels 40 feet beneath the ground and three passenger stations, will take convention attendees across the 200-acre convention campus for free in all-electric Tesla vehicles in under two minutes. To walk that distance can take upward of 25 minutes. The system is designed to carry 4,400 people per hour using a fleet of 62 vehicles at maximum capacity. It is scheduled to be fully operational in June when the facility plans to host its first large-scale convention since the COVID-19 shutdown. There are plans to expand the system throughout the resort corridor in the future. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Clark County officials have voted unanimously for a six-story development called Loop Apartments at Flamingo and Paradise in the Las Vegas Valley. The development is intended to serve and respond to the community that is unfolding and growing in the area, and acknowledge residential living integrating transportation movement.

The development will include a new underground Loop transit station located on the first level, allowing residents to connect easily and seamlessly to the entire Las Vegas Loop Transit system. The station will have two ramps to allow entry and exit, providing easily accessible accommodations for transit, while having direct connections to the residential project.

Loop Apartments will have amenities to elevate residents' way of life. Future plans for amenities are a pool, work centers, a fitness center, game rooms, and a bodega bar/ restaurant designed to create a connected community in a modern setting within the development.

Loop Apartments implements a centrally located urban living intention, allowing residents to live, work, and play in one space, while having the Loop transit system at their doorstep. The self-sufficient urban design represents a modern approach to mixed-use developments, combining housing, neighborhood amenities, and sustainable transportation all within a single, new, innovative development that Elon Musk's Boring Company built.

Las Vegas
