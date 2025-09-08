Boring Co. Gets Go-Ahead for Loop Apartments in Las Vegas

Clark County officials have voted unanimously for a six-story development called Loop Apartments at Flamingo and Paradise in the Las Vegas Valley. The development is intended to serve and respond to the community that is unfolding and growing in the area, and acknowledge residential living integrating transportation movement.

The development will include a new underground Loop transit station located on the first level, allowing residents to connect easily and seamlessly to the entire Las Vegas Loop Transit system. The station will have two ramps to allow entry and exit, providing easily accessible accommodations for transit, while having direct connections to the residential project.

Loop Apartments will have amenities to elevate residents' way of life. Future plans for amenities are a pool, work centers, a fitness center, game rooms, and a bodega bar/ restaurant designed to create a connected community in a modern setting within the development.