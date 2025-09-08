Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Taking Back Sunday
Taking Back Sunday is hitting the Bleaulive Theater at FontaineBleau Las Vegas on October 17, and X 107.5 is giving you the chance to be there. This isn’t just any show—it’s a night at one of the most talked-about new venues on the Strip, seeing a band that helped define a generation of alternative rock. And the best part? You don’t have to fight the bots or refresh a ticket site a hundred times. Just tune in and listen to Pauly.
Imagine this: You and your plus-one, surrounded by fellow fans who still know every word to MakeDamnSure, lights dimming in one of Vegas’ newest and sleekest theaters, and that first chord ripping through the crowd. Whether it’s your first time seeing them or your tenth, this isn’t a show you’ll forget anytime soon.
Here’s How To Enter:
- Listen to Pauly weekdays from 5pm to 6pm on X 107.5
- Catch the keyword he drops during his show
- Enter the keyword and your info into the form below
- Click “Submit” and you’re in
Prize:
- 2 tickets to Taking Back Sunday
- October 17 at Bleaulive Theater at FontaineBleau Las Vegas
This is your shot to be part of a night that’s equal parts nostalgia and full-throttle energy. You’ve still got the hoodie. You still remember the lyrics. Now grab the tickets.
Register To Win Below.
- Dates of Contests: Sept. 8, 2025 – Sept. 12, 2025
- How winners are selected: Random Selection
- When the winner is selected: Each Day
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description: two tickets to Taking Back Sunday
- Prize value: $150
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
- Eligibility: Contest is open to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and currently employed as licensed teachers in Southern Nevada. Void where prohibited by law.
- By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of KXTE, which are final and binding. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, liability/publicity release, and provide valid government-issued identification. KXTE reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or violates these rules.