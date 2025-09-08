Two Las Vegas Casinos See Rare Seven-Card Straight Flush Wins in Same Week

A local to Las Vegas named Billy R. hit one of the rarest hands in poker, a 7 Card Straight Flush, while playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at the Silverton Casino Lodge. Rare hands like this are some of the rarest in the world and are an important win in the gaming world.

The total jackpot amount was $937,040 and is enough to change lives, and shows the amazing high-stakes potential of table games in Las Vegas. The LINQ first reported the incredible event on Aug. 31, and adds to Las Vegas' legacy of incredible casino stories.

Billy R.'s winning hand not only took down the grand jackpot but also triggered a progressive jackpot of $148,979, and in addition, contributed $5,000 toward a Fortune Bonus for a total cash-out of $153,979 on the spot. Billy's winnings underline the huge payouts possible to players who are able to beat the odds in this tough game.

The LINQ shared its congratulations to social media: "From chips to cash ???? Our newest table game winner Billy R. walked away with $937,040 by hitting the Mega Jackpot on our Face Up Pai Gow table with a 7 card straight flush!"

The event has drawn attention not only for the staggering amount of money awarded but also for the rarity of the accomplishment itself. A 7 Card Straight Flush in Face Up Pai Gow Poker is a rare occurrence for most players, but it certainly adds to the experience of Billy R.'s win.