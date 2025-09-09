ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Mob Museum Plans to Launch 7,700-Square-Foot Outdoor Hangout Spot This Fall

Downtown Las Vegas’ Mob Museum will open Starlight Plaza this fall, an outdoor lounge and entertainment venue that will elevate the vibe of Las Vegas’ cultural offerings. The 7,700-square-foot space will…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 01: Visitors enter The Mob Museum on September 1, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The museum unveiled "The 'Beautiful Game' Turns Ugly," a display chronicling the FIFA corruption scandal. In May, the U.S. Department of Justice announced organized-crime charges against officials and others associated with FIFA, soccer's world governing body. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Downtown Las Vegas' Mob Museum will open Starlight Plaza this fall, an outdoor lounge and entertainment venue that will elevate the vibe of Las Vegas' cultural offerings. The 7,700-square-foot space will bring new energy to downtown Las Vegas and have guests reminiscing about the city's past.

Starlight Plaza will highlight the golden age of Las Vegas with green, pink, and gold colors, references to desert modernism, and the resorts of the historic Strip. The design will be an expressive medium for several types of entertainment and social experiences.

The venue will be a seasonal cocktail program and will include non-alcoholic beverages. There will be a Golden Age menu of $5 craft beverages available. There will also be live music, public programming, and other rotating events, allowing the venue to have a rich entertainment schedule year-round.

"An era thoroughly explored as part of The Mob Museum's tour and most often perceived through popular culture, we wanted the menu to lean into drinks, flavors, and the spirit of the era, while remaining authentic to the hospitality capital of the world," Clint Thoman, the museum's director of food and beverage, said in a statement.

Aside from public programming, Starlight Plaza will be open for private events and group bookings, enhancing the diverse hospitality and entertainment offerings available in downtown Las Vegas. We are confident the plaza's unique propositions of history, design, and live experiences will appeal to both locals and visitors.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up Investigation
Local NewsNV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up InvestigationJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 27: Police tape blocks a parking lot at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada after an employee received a suspicious phone call that led about 10 people to evacuate the building on February 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Danny Cordero said the nature of the call led officers to believe there might be a suspicious device inside but none was found. He said police are stepping up patrols around Jewish institutions in Las Vegas following the fifth wave of bomb threats since January against Jewish community centers and schools across the country on Monday and recent vandalism of Jewish cemeteries. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Rolls Out $250K Security Grant for Downtown Businesses as Break-ins RiseJennifer Eggleston
Exhibition event convention hall business blur background of tech expo, trade fair, passenger terminal or museum gallery lobby with blurry interior large corridor hallway white room empty space
Local NewsHenderson Small Business Expo Boosts Local Economy, Opens New DoorsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect