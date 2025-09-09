Las Vegas Mob Museum Plans to Launch 7,700-Square-Foot Outdoor Hangout Spot This Fall

Downtown Las Vegas' Mob Museum will open Starlight Plaza this fall, an outdoor lounge and entertainment venue that will elevate the vibe of Las Vegas' cultural offerings. The 7,700-square-foot space will bring new energy to downtown Las Vegas and have guests reminiscing about the city's past.

Starlight Plaza will highlight the golden age of Las Vegas with green, pink, and gold colors, references to desert modernism, and the resorts of the historic Strip. The design will be an expressive medium for several types of entertainment and social experiences.

The venue will be a seasonal cocktail program and will include non-alcoholic beverages. There will be a Golden Age menu of $5 craft beverages available. There will also be live music, public programming, and other rotating events, allowing the venue to have a rich entertainment schedule year-round.

"An era thoroughly explored as part of The Mob Museum's tour and most often perceived through popular culture, we wanted the menu to lean into drinks, flavors, and the spirit of the era, while remaining authentic to the hospitality capital of the world," Clint Thoman, the museum's director of food and beverage, said in a statement.