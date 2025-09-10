Deftones Embraces Evolution in ‘Private Music’ Amidst Flattering Radiohead Comparisons

Chino Moreno, who sings for Deftones, shared his thoughts about his band being compared to Radiohead. The comments came after Deftones put out "Private Music" last August. "It makes me smile, and it doesn't annoy me at all," he said, according to The Irish Times.

When asked about the frequent links drawn between the two acts, the singer stayed grounded. His words struck a modest tone: "I'm a big Radiohead fan, and I think they're one of the most amazing bands of our generation. So it's flattering, yes, to be compared to a band as great as them. Do I think that we are? Not necessarily."

Both bands made big shifts in their sound. Deftones stepped away from nu metal with White Pony in 2000. This move mirrored Radiohead's switch from rock when they made OK Computer in 1997.

"We could have easily made another Around The Fur or Adrenaline," Moreno said in The Irish Times about their older albums from 1995 and 1997. "At that point, considering nu metal was the biggest thing at the time, with the successes of Korn, Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, and other bands, our record label thought it would have been the smartest thing to do."

The singer praised Radiohead's impact on his band's path. He said they were a huge influence, and his mind was blown when he watched one of their videos in the studio while writing Around The Fur. The group keeps pushing past labels. Moreno said that metal mixed with pop sounds is another genre the band has to escape.