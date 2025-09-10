ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Deftones Embraces Evolution in ‘Private Music’ Amidst Flattering Radiohead Comparisons

Chino Moreno, who sings for Deftones, shared his thoughts about his band being compared to Radiohead. The comments came after Deftones put out “Private Music” last August. “It makes me…

Laura Adkins
Chino Moreno of Deftones performs at Pier 17 Rooftop on May 15, 2022 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Chino Moreno, who sings for Deftones, shared his thoughts about his band being compared to Radiohead. The comments came after Deftones put out "Private Music" last August. "It makes me smile, and it doesn't annoy me at all," he said, according to The Irish Times.

When asked about the frequent links drawn between the two acts, the singer stayed grounded. His words struck a modest tone: "I'm a big Radiohead fan, and I think they're one of the most amazing bands of our generation. So it's flattering, yes, to be compared to a band as great as them. Do I think that we are? Not necessarily."

Both bands made big shifts in their sound. Deftones stepped away from nu metal with White Pony in 2000. This move mirrored Radiohead's switch from rock when they made OK Computer in 1997.

"We could have easily made another Around The Fur or Adrenaline," Moreno said in The Irish Times about their older albums from 1995 and 1997. "At that point, considering nu metal was the biggest thing at the time, with the successes of Korn, Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, and other bands, our record label thought it would have been the smartest thing to do."

The singer praised Radiohead's impact on his band's path. He said they were a huge influence, and his mind was blown when he watched one of their videos in the studio while writing Around The Fur. The group keeps pushing past labels. Moreno said that metal mixed with pop sounds is another genre the band has to escape.

Fans can catch Deftones live soon. They'll play across North America this fall and hit Europe in January and February 2026. The tour ends with South American shows in March 2026, and you can check their website for dates.

Deftones
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Michael Shannon, Jason Narducy Announce 2026 R.E.M. Tribute Tour With Original Band Reunions
MusicMichael Shannon, Jason Narducy Announce 2026 R.E.M. Tribute Tour With Original Band ReunionsDan Teodorescu
Frank Zummo of Canadian punk rock band Sum 41 performs live at CarroPonte in Milan, Italy on August 26, 2016.
MusicSum 41 Drummer Frank Zummo to Drop Mental Health Memoir and EPLaura Adkins
David Byrne performs as "David Byrne's American Utopia" reopens on Broadway at St James Theater on September 17, 2021 in New York City.
MusicDavid Byrne Kicks Off World Tour, Brings Back ‘Psycho Killer’ After 19-Year BreakDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect