Foo Fighters Tease New Music With Studio Photos and Global Tour Plans

Cryptic photos from guitarist Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Los Angeles show the Foo Fighters back at work. The band shared glimpses of their recording process through three updates, encouraging fans to subscribe to their newsletter. To mark 30 years as a band, they put out a single called "Today's Song" in July. They also released a cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It." According to Loudersound, Grohl said, "Over the years, we've had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat."

The first image appeared on September 4. It was six pairs of shoes set in a ring. Two days later, they posted shots of Dave Grohl, bassist Nate Mendel, and guitarist Pat Smear tracking music. Lead guitarist Chris Shiflett wrapped up the week.

This marks their first studio time since drummer Josh Freese left in May. Ilan Rubin took over drums in July 2025, moving from Nine Inch Nails. In an interesting twist, Freese went back to his old spot with NIN, where he played from 2005 to 2008.

Their last full album, But Here We Are, came out in 2023. It was the first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. On October 18 in Los Angeles, Grohl will attend a charity gala recognizing his efforts to serve meals to homeless and food-insecure people in his community.