Las Vegas Nonprofit Helps Veterans Heal Through Art: Classes, Crafts, and Community Support

Help R Heroes, a Las Vegas nonprofit, offers creative programs to support veterans in finding purpose, connection, and healing. Help R Heroes focuses on challenges veterans often face, such as PTSD, alienation, and financial difficulties, with hands-on creative classes that promote making things and community.

Founded in 2021 by Vietnam veteran Gary Scaife, Help R Heroes offers free classes in woodworking, painting, candle-making, and quilting.. Some classes are open to spouses and civilians for a fee, but most are exclusively for veterans. The organization partners with facilities such as US Vets and the North Las Vegas Veterans and Community Resource Center to host these programs.

"When I returned from my tour, we were spit on. No one welcomed us back even though we fought for our country... so when I saw how these vets were being treated, I was heartbroken," Scaife said.

The nonprofit also provides a way for the community to support veterans by purchasing their handmade goods through the Made in Nevada online shop. Veterans can register for classes directly through the Help R Heroes website.

Participants like Navy veteran Mikhal Tippin have found both personal growth and healing through these programs. "I need to be doing something with my hands... this place has really helped me; I'm 90 days sober," said Mikhal Tippin, a participant in the program.

"Veterans are able to use their hands and their minds again, as part of a group. It gives them a purpose. And the business gives them a direction," Scaife said.