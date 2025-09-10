ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Nonprofit Helps Veterans Heal Through Art: Classes, Crafts, and Community Support

Help R Heroes, a Las Vegas nonprofit, offers creative programs to support veterans in finding purpose, connection, and healing. Help R Heroes focuses on challenges veterans often face, such as…

Jennifer Eggleston
potter
Getty Royalty Free

Help R Heroes, a Las Vegas nonprofit, offers creative programs to support veterans in finding purpose, connection, and healing. Help R Heroes focuses on challenges veterans often face, such as PTSD, alienation, and financial difficulties, with hands-on creative classes that promote making things and community.

Founded in 2021 by Vietnam veteran Gary Scaife, Help R Heroes offers free classes in woodworking, painting, candle-making, and quilting.. Some classes are open to spouses and civilians for a fee, but most are exclusively for veterans. The organization partners with facilities such as US Vets and the North Las Vegas Veterans and Community Resource Center to host these programs.

"When I returned from my tour, we were spit on. No one welcomed us back even though we fought for our country... so when I saw how these vets were being treated, I was heartbroken," Scaife said.

The nonprofit also provides a way for the community to support veterans by purchasing their handmade goods through the Made in Nevada online shop. Veterans can register for classes directly through the Help R Heroes website.

Participants like Navy veteran Mikhal Tippin have found both personal growth and healing through these programs. "I need to be doing something with my hands... this place has really helped me; I'm 90 days sober," said Mikhal Tippin, a participant in the program.

"Veterans are able to use their hands and their minds again, as part of a group. It gives them a purpose. And the business gives them a direction," Scaife said.

Help R Heroes relies on community support, including volunteers and mentors, to expand its reach. The team also emphasize the importance of collaboration in the work they do with serving veterans who are affected by trauma and leading a creative and connected life.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up Investigation
Local NewsNV Energy to Give Back $32.6M to Customers After Billing Mix-Up InvestigationJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 27: Police tape blocks a parking lot at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada after an employee received a suspicious phone call that led about 10 people to evacuate the building on February 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Danny Cordero said the nature of the call led officers to believe there might be a suspicious device inside but none was found. He said police are stepping up patrols around Jewish institutions in Las Vegas following the fifth wave of bomb threats since January against Jewish community centers and schools across the country on Monday and recent vandalism of Jewish cemeteries. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Rolls Out $250K Security Grant for Downtown Businesses as Break-ins RiseJennifer Eggleston
Exhibition event convention hall business blur background of tech expo, trade fair, passenger terminal or museum gallery lobby with blurry interior large corridor hallway white room empty space
Local NewsHenderson Small Business Expo Boosts Local Economy, Opens New DoorsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect