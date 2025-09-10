Las Vegas Streets Start Nightly Lane Closures for Formula One Race Setup

Road work has resumed in Las Vegas to prepare streets for the upcoming 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with overnight lane reductions on Harmon Avenue that began Sept. 8.

These lane reductions are part of the preparations for the Formula One event scheduled for Nov. 20–22, including lighting setups and other infrastructure work.

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane will remain open in each direction. Lane closures will pause temporarily on Sept. 12 and 13, then resume nightly from Sept. 14 through 19.