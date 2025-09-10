ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Strip Getting Ready to Open Magic-Themed Speakeasy in October

A new magic speakeasy, The Magicians Room, is set to debut on Oct. 20 at the LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. A company called Pompey Entertainment created The Magicians Room, a partnership project with The LINQ, to be a new type of entertainment venue that shows magic, nostalgia, and cutting-edge technology.

Inside The Magicians Room, there will be performances with world-class magicians and next-level components like holograms, augmented reality, and immersive effects, to create an enthusiastic event that combines traditional magic and new production values.

"The Magicians Room is our most imaginative concept yet, offering a magical blend of playful nostalgia, modern production, and extraordinary talent," Damian Costa, co-owner of Pompey Entertainment, said in a statement.

The venue will attract a wide range of patrons with family-friendly performances during the day as well as adult-only programming after hours. This dual approach means there will be entertainment options for everyone.

Guests will enter through a disguised entrance of a 'Crane Only' arcade. Guests can access 'Crane Only' through a one-of-a-kind 'human crane' elevator or through a secret staircase to allude to the concept of a speakeasy.

In addition to the shows, the venue will feature a full-service bar and mobile ordering from nearby restaurants within the promenade. This allows guests to enjoy food and drinks while immersed in the magical environment.

The Magicians Room will also be available for VIP events, private parties, and corporate gatherings. Ticketing details and further information can be found at TheMagiciansRoom.com.

Las Vegas Strip
