Ozzy Osbourne’s First Posthumous TV Appearance is Heartwarming

Before passing away, Ozzy Osbourne had recorded a segment for a TV show, and now, that segment is being revealed.
Ozzy Osbourne sadly passed away in July, but his music will live on forever. As it turns out, before passing away, Osbourne had recorded a segment for a TV show, and now, that segment is being revealed. It's not what one would think, too, because Osbourne is appearing on a children's TV show this week. Yes, an actual kids' show called LEGO Masters Jr. But, it's hosted by his daughter, Kelly Osbourne.

A clip of the show was shared by the TikTok account Reality Club Fox. His appearance pokes fun at his scary persona.

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Have a Fun Exchange

"Hi, Kelly," Ozzy says. "Hi, dad," Kelly responds. "We need someone to scare a few of the kids. Would you mind?"

"I'd love to," Ozzy says, laughing. Then, Ozzy adds, "One hour left, kids. You've got one hour left to finish those builds — or else."

At the end, Kelly thanks her dad and says "this was perfect. We love you." We do love you, Ozzy.

Singer Jordin Sparks is also part of the show. In an interview with KFox14, she talked about Kelly losing her father and said that she hadn't had a chance to offer her condolences directly to her yet.

"I did see somebody who knew her [on set], and I asked them to give her my condolences," she told Courtney Tezeno of the outlet. She added, "It happened so quickly. He had just had his farewell show. And I, honestly, I can't imagine what it's like because my dad is still around. It's a pain that I don't understand. But I really feel for her because I know they were very close."

Sparks also said, "She's amazing. I love you, Kelly. She is the sweetest, kindest woman, but she's also an incredible host. She was so fun and so kind with the kids."

Ozzy died on July 22 at the age of 76, following a fight with Parkinson's disease.

