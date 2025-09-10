Shinedown’s Most Underrated Singles That Deserve More Recognition

Shinedown is one of those bands that has an incredible amount of rock radio hits. In September 2025, the band actually snagged their 23rd No. 1 single on the active rock chart and third No. 1 song in 2025, so there's simply no stopping this band.

It's hard to believe that Shinedown continues to top the charts even decades after they first got together. The band first formed in Jacksonville, Florida, with singer Brent Smith putting together the band in 2001 after his previous band, Dreve, called it quits.

While the band's lineup has changed over the year and Smith has remained the only consistent band member, the group's massive, post-grunge style hasn't altered. When speaking about the band's successful 2007 album, The Sound of Madness, Smith talked about wanting to leave a legacy with Shinedown.

"I said, 'You know what -- when I'm dead and gone, when everybody in this band has passed or what have you, I want the world to remember this as a record that needed to be made, and that there was a reason for it,'" Smith said in the band's biography on their website. "That was the motivation behind this album."

Well, the band is leaving a lot of music behind for which Smith will be remembered. Their 23rd No. 1 hit is "Killing Fields." In a release, Smith talked about the song before playing it for the crowd at a show, stating, "Do me a favor, and if you lost someone in your life that's no longer on this planet anymore and you think about them every single day and say to yourself 'I wish I had one more day (with them), if I had one more minute,' and they're no longer on this planet I want you to raise your hand.'" Then, you can see half of the arena have their hands up. It became a viral moment online.

Even Shinedown's non-hits can rock. Here are some of their tracks that didn't hit No. 1 but deserve attention, with the exception of "Killing Fields, which did hit No. 1 but is still not as known as their older chart-toppers.

Shinedown's Underrated Singles

"In Memory"

"In Memory" arrived on Shinedown's debut album Leave a Whisper, which dropped in 2003. Speaking with Meltdown of the WRIF, vocalist Brent Smith talked about this underrated song. "This is one of the last songs written and recorded for the album. It's another collaboration with Rick Beato," he said. "'In Memory' was also at a point where I was so tired of writing songs."

Even though he was tired of writing songs, Smith sure sounded amazing on "In Memory." It's an understated Shinedown song that should get a lot more attention.

"Crying Out"

Here's another gem off Leave a Whisper. "Crying Out" is a radio-friendly song that never really got released to radio, which is a shame. It's a beautiful song that could have been a huge radio hit.

"This song was nearly released as a single," Meltdown said Smith told him in that same interview. "He told me he recorded the vocals for this one very early in the making of the album, right after 'Fly From The Inside.' As far as the writing process and working with producer Bob Marlette, he said, 'I did a little bit more, loosened up a little bit, had more of a flow, you know, with Bob and what have you.' He said it was a great live song."

"What a Shame"

"What a Shame" arrived on Shinedown's 2008 album, The Sound of Madness, which featured a bevy of blockbuster, No. 1 singles. "What a Shame" didn't top the charts, but it's a glorious rock number.

"This song is about a man who was at the lowest point in his life," Genius says, adding that "people wouldn’t give him the time of day" and that it's "a shame that people didn't help him, because they judged him for not even knowing his struggles." Genius adds that "everyone has struggles and nobody should ever judge without knowing the whole story," but this man "was judged so harshly by his world that he died." In the song, Smith tells them to give him wings of an angel.

"Dangerous"

"Dangerous" is a beautiful and empowering song from Shinedown, so it totally fits their vibe. But, it was never a chart-topper, which is too bad.

As Songmeaning describes, "Dangerous" is about empowerment and standing up for who you are and your believes. "The lyrics talk about refusing to be silent and instead choosing to be bold and fearless," they state, adding that "the song encourages people to speak up for themselves and not be afraid to take risks." They add that "it's a declaration of independence and strength, encouraging listeners to be unapologetically themselves and to be unafraid of the challenges that come their way" and that "the song celebrates the idea that everyone is important and has a voice, and that it's okay to be dangerous in the pursuit of living authentically."

Genius adds that the song "talks about how people can easily be manipulated by the mainstream into believing anything." As Smith sings in the track, "I could stand behind my barricade, do what I'm told and be afraid to change."

"Killing Fields"

Even though "Killing Fields" is a No. 1 hit, since it's one of Shinedown's later songs, it's not as famous as their earlier hits. Of the song, Smith says in a release that "'Killing Fields' is not a song that has one specific meaning. The subject matter in this song cannot be prioritized to one specific opinion."

Smith adds that "the audience is the boss, and they should have the freedom to interpret it the way they hear it, feel it, and experience it. What I will say is that the song is meant to push you, to inspire you to think for yourself, and ask questions... We all know we are living in complicated times... The true question is, how will you respond."