September is a big month in sports, with MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC action, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1 races. Over the years, Sept. 10 has witnessed numerous memorable sporting moments and legendary achievements, and these are some of them.

Looking back on these events from Sept. 10, the outstanding athletes are Abebe Bikila, Muhammad Ali, and Mario Andretti. Ethiopian athlete Bikila served in the Imperial Guard and achieved historic victories, despite personal hardships. Ali, widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, is known for his three world championship wins, Olympic gold medal, and unique fighting style. Andretti is celebrated for his versatility, having won races in nearly every major motorsport category, including the Indianapolis 500, the Daytona 500, and the Indy 500.