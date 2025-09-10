UNLV Basketball Coach Eyes Nevada’s Best High School Players on First NCAA Recruiting Day

UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner is placing heavy emphasis on recruiting in-state talent as he seeks to revive the program's competitive standing. He is actively cultivating relationships with top Nevada prospects, including highly ranked players Munir Greig and Devaughn Dorrough, both of whom already hold scholarship offers from UNLV.

In an effort to build momentum, Pastner has visited local schools — his first on-campus recruiting trip was to Coronado High School on Sept. 3, aligning with the NCAA's first permissible day for on-campus recruiting this season. He also made a stop at Bishop Gorman High School to meet with top recruit Kameron Cooper, underscoring his commitment to home-grown talent.

In addition to his on-court recruitment, Pastner is also connecting with the Las Vegas community by attending local events and taking fan feedback straight to his fans. He is being quite deliberate and thoughtful in trying to re-establish a relationship with the program's local supporters.

The goal is to reflect the success of previous UNLV stars like Greg Anthony and Freddie Banks, who were local players and an important part of the program's successful past. By prioritizing local athletes, Pastner believes he can lay a foundation for sustained success and renew fan interest — especially in boosting attendance at home games.

Pastner also candidly addressed the current recruiting landscape, stating the following:

“All the players that we're recruiting have agents — whether you're going to be in the transfer portal or you're coming out of high school,” he says. “Some of the best recruiting is being done right now. You're still going to deal with high school and grassroots coaches. But the facts are the facts. The agents are going to be involved when you're dealing with players because money's involved. You're paying guys.”